Rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budget

The rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government’s mid-term budget statement. At 0701 GMT, the rand traded at R18.79 against the dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar edged down 0.08% against a basket of global currencies.

The currency could be drawing strength from more hawkish talk from the South African Reserve Bank, which has left the prospect of another rate hike on the table, they said. “The broader picture remains worrisome, with all eyes turning to the MTBPS to determine if the government has the appetite to implement urgently needed structural reforms,” ETM Analytics said in a research note. Central bank data on Monday showed that South Africa’s credit growth had risen to 4.60% in September from 4.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

South Africa's rand starts week firm with focus on mid-term budgetThe South African rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the government's mid-term budget statement. Read more ⮕

Surprising rand strengthens ahead of mini budgetThe rand rose in early trade on Monday, the start of a data-heavy week that includes the mid-term budget statement. Read more ⮕

Water crisis hits Johannesburg hardJoburg Water, a key supplier in Johannesburg, reports water disruptions, blaming Rand Water for the crisis. Read more ⮕

West Rand municipality misspent more than R1bnWest Rand municipality misspent more than R1bn Read more ⮕

Kim Jong-un: Third World War is about to start, be preparedSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

BusinessTech Journalism Internship – Start 2024 in a job you enjoyBusinessTech is growing its editorial team and has great opportunities for graduates and young professionals who want to work in digital media. Read more ⮕