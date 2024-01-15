Rand's Weakness Continues Despite Seasonal Trends

The rand has continued to move counter to seasonal trends, and with a lot of volatility expected in global and local markets in 2024, risk is building for the local unit to end things off on the wrong side of R20 to the dollar. According to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop, the rand has had a muted start to the new year, which is counter to historical trends where the turn of the season is often supportive of more risky markets.

“Lower global financial risk-aversion around the turn of the year tends to see the rand experience lower volatility, and usually some strength – although this year, the domestic currency has remained weak on poor fundamentals,” she said. Local issues appear to be the main culprit behind the rand’s weakness, with Bishop noting a bleak growth outlook and the tepid response to the government’s big energy plan (the Integrated Resource Plan 2023), which does not seem like it will be making a dent into the economy-crippling bouts of load shedding any time soo





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Competition Appeal Court dismisses charges against banks accused of manipulating randThe Competition Appeal Court has dismissed charges against several banks accused of conspiring to manipulate the rand’s value. The court stated that the anti-monopoly watchdog did not provide sufficient evidence to prove a “single overall conspiracy”. However, charges against some banks remain intact.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Israeli Tanks Push Deeper into Gaza as Offensive ContinuesIsraeli tanks continue to advance into central and southern Gaza, causing heavy casualties and destruction. The offensive, which has already lasted for 12 weeks, shows no signs of stopping. Hospitals are overwhelmed with wounded Palestinians, and the death toll continues to rise.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Wildfire in Simon's Town Continues for Second DayNearly 450 hectares of veld have burnt so far in the Simon’s Town wildfire, which began on Tuesday. Firefighters are praised for their efforts in protecting residential properties. More than 200 firefighters and helicopters are battling the flames.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Bulls Remain Top South African Team Despite Derby DefeatJake White finds comfort in the Bulls' top-ranked status in the URC despite a derby defeat against the Stormers. The Bulls remain in fourth place on the table, four points ahead of the Stormers.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

South African Banks Still Rely on Passwords Despite Global Push for AlternativesDespite repeated warnings, South African banks continue to rely on passwords for user authentication, as many customers still choose weak passwords. Passkey technology is seen as a possible solution to eliminate passwords and enhance security.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South African Revenue Service to Install CCTV Cameras in Tobacco Warehouses Despite Court DismissalThe Gauteng High court has ruled in favor of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in its efforts to install CCTV cameras in tobacco warehouses to combat illicit tobacco trade. The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) had taken SARS to court to stop the installation, but the court dismissed their attempts. The judgement was handed down on 29 December by acting judge Jacques Minnaar.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »