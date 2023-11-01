Rand, bonds firm as medium-term budget shows commitment to cost cutting, fiscal discipline

In the face of a multitude of pessimistic revisions, the medium-term budget presented a"pragmatic outlook," acknowledging the current circumstances, underscoring potential risks, and placing a strong emphasis on the imperative for fiscal consolidation, Johann Els, economist for Old Mutual, said in an emailed note.

National Treasury revised its estimate for gross tax revenue down by R56.8 billion and increased its forecast expenditure to R2.262 trillion from R2.168 trillion for the 2023/24 period, with the deficit on the current account expected to widen to 2.4% in 2023 from 0.5% last year, according to the medium-term budget.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

