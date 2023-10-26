Rampant Liverpool Secure Third Straight Europa Win

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Toulouse at Anfield on October 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Toulouse capitalized on a counter-attack seven minutes later, as Thijs Dallinga levelled matters with a strike in the box after racing through on goal. Liverpool remained motivated as Nunez gave them a two-goal cushion four minutes later with a strike into the roof of the net at the near post after a deflected shot put him through on goal.

The French side pressed Liverpool high from the break and should have reduced the deficit within two minutes after a mistake by Kelleher led to Gabriel Suazo going clear on goal, with only Alexander-Arnold on the line but he fired his shot straight at the English wing-back, who blocked his shot off the line. headtopics.com

Klopp immediately took the opportunity to rest some legs and give other youngsters a chance, as Nunez was withdrawn but there was no rest for Toulouse as the hosts also brought on Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

Perez racing to secure his Red Bull future at home eventWhile newly-crowned three-time world champion Verstappen hunts another milestone victory at one of his favourite tracks, Sergio Perez seeks to shake off a series of lacklustre races and secure at least a podium finish in the champions' second car at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Read more ⮕

– Can Boks victory secure South Africa a Public Holiday?Ramaphosa said he would consider a public holiday if the Boks lifted the Web Ellis Cup. The Sprinboks play the All Blacks in the final Read more ⮕

Own cryptocurrencies? Secure them with crypto insurancePromoted | Revolute Underwriting Agency and Digimune have launched a crypto insurance product for investors and exchanges. Read more ⮕

Sudan: Deadly Attack On Central Darfur Camp As RSF Siege Enters Its Third WeekAt least two people have died in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Hasahisa camp in Zalingei, Central Darfur. The RSF's continued shelling of the Sudanese army headquarters exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, which began with the RSF siege on October 4. Read more ⮕

Deja vu as Argentina, England battle for Rugby World Cup third placeArgentina play England in the Rugby World Cup's third-place play off on Friday with both sides licking their wounds from two very different semifinal losses and having already met during the tournament. Read more ⮕

Joburg CBD fire inquiry hears how the inferno went as far as the third floorJoburg EMS acting chief Rapulane Monageng - who is the first witness to take the stand - has told the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on the third floor of the five-storey Usindiso building. Read more ⮕