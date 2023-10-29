Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Ramaphosa arrives in Paris to back the Springboks - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Paris to back the Springboks in the 2023 World Cup final. Read more ⮕

UN chief surprised by escalation of Israel's bombardment - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Guterres repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid. Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

Jhb Pride supports Ugandans amid anti-gay law - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Uganda introduced one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws in May. Read more ⮕

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through aid - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza Read more ⮕

Australia win record-scoring thriller v NZ - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, Travis Head's rapid hundred trumped Rachin Ravindra's gallant 116 as Australia beat New Zealand Read more ⮕