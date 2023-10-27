Ramaphosa says public holiday for Springboks victory still under review

One thing about Saffas: We love a public holiday. With the excitement surrounding the 2023 Rugby World Cup final reaching explosive proportions, one can only imagine what post-match celebrations will be likeA public holiday for recovery (or a second/third/fourth round of celebrations) would certainly be in order, and it seems many South Africans – including Uncle Cyril – may agree.
According to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the possibility of declaring Sunday a public holiday if the Springboks emerge victorious at the final is still under consideration. This comes after countless South Africans worldwide have been sending President Cyril Ramaphosa messages, asking if he would stick to his promise after he lightheartedly made the remark at the Green Hydrogen Summit earlier this month, noted Magwenya.
‘The president has received a lot of messages in this regard via us and directly. South Africans from all walks of life have reached out to him. He said to me I must relay the fact that he’s considering the request’ said Magwenya.Magwenya was responding to a journalist’s question during a briefing on the presidents’ weekly programme on Thursday, reported headtopics.com
The Springboks and All Blacks will battle it out for a record fourth global title at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final tomorrow, 28 October 2023. President Ramaphosa is set to be in the crowd backing the boys at Stade de France with the hope of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup once more.
‘The president is really looking forward to being invited onto the pitch for a second time by Siya Kolisi to help lift the cup for the world champions,’ said Magwenya