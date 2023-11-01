Ramaphosa makes Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as new Public Protector official

South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public ProtectorGcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector will be for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNREPORTER: Ramaphosa appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public ProtectorShe replaces advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane who was removed by Parliament in September.

Source: ewnreporter | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Kholeka Gcaleka appointed Public Protector - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,President Ramaphosa appoints advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kholeka Gcaleka: Five things to know about the new Public ProtectorPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the new Public Protector. Here's what we know about her..

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: South Africans Dub Newly-Appointed Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka “President’s Protector”Kholeka Gcaleka has been appointed as the new public protector, and South Africans roasted her online, referring to her as the President's protector.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

NEWS24: Ramaphosa officially appoints Gcaleka as the new Public ProtectorRamaphosa officially appoints Gcaleka as the new Public Protector

Source: News24 | Read more »