Ramaphosa hails Springboks’ fourth Rugby World Cup victory

All the highlights from arguably the most dramatic Rugby World Cup final ever as the Springboks edged the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: SA Rugby websiteAll the highlights from arguably the most dramatic Rugby World Cup final ever as the Springboks edged the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: SA Rugby website
South Africa edged New Zealand 12-11 for a nail-biting victory, helped by four penalty goals from ice-cool fly-half Handre Pollard.At a tavern in Alexandra, a crime-ridden, impoverished Johannesburg township, celebrating Springboks supporters hugged, danced and cheered as the referee blew the final whistle.
The Springboks prevailed to win a third successive knockout match in this tournament by a point, and add to their titles in 1995, 2007 and 2019.“Sport has the power to transform individuals… and lift the spirits of entire nations,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was at the stadium in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, and flanked captain Siya Kolisi as he lifted the Webb Ellis Cup. headtopics.com
The first black player to wear the captain’s armband in a Test match, the 32-year-old has been pivotal in bringing many young, black South Africans closer to the sport in recent years. The team was banned from the first two editions of the Rugby World Cup because of the policies of the white-minority government.