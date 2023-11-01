Rain unveils 'the101', its colourful new 5G smart router

But while everything else in our homes has evolved to offer a range of designs to suit our tastes, routers have remained largely functional., your home router can now take pride of place in your home, whether that’s on your counter or mounted on the window or wall. And with powerful AX3600 WiFi and a touch screen display, your router has never been smarter., you pick a set of twoThe first collection is inspired by South Africa’s vibrant culture. Each is made from a unique, modern material.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TECHCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Introducing BIZpockit: Exciting new business management app for South African SMBsHow one app is revolutionising business operations with user-friendly technology

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Introducing the Banhoek Chilli Oil Taste Kitchen: A fiery escapade!The Banhoek Chilli Oil Taste Kitchen invites flavour enthusiasts and food lovers alike to embark on a fiery escapade. Nestled in the heart of the Cape Winelands, this unique foodie destination guarantees an extraordinary experience for the entire family.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Rain presents the101 5G smart routerAs the world becomes more connected, the wifi router has become one of the most important appliances in our homes, defining how we live and work.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Rain presents the101 5G smart routerAs the world becomes more connected, the wifi router has become one of the most important appliances in our homes, defining how we live and work.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: This way to frictionless e-commerce paymentsPromoted | Walletdoc has partnered with Capitec to bring convenience to online shoppers and e-commerce businesses.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms with hail and floodingPotential threats of the severed thunderstorms include localised flooding hail, strong winds and or heavy rain

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »