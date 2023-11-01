Rain price hikes for new customers

The adjustment coincides with the launch of its new 5G smart router — dubbed the101 — which will ship as a free-to-use device with new RainOne orders. This rectangular router’s features include AX3600 Wi-Fi, a touch display, scan-to-connect capability, direct messaging from Rain, and built-in speed test support.

With a MediaTek T750 chipset, it boasts a 4-core Arm CA55 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4×4 MIMO antennas to deliver “superior” 5G signal strength and quality.During orders of new RainOne packages, customers can choose from one of 10 sets of two skins with different colours and patterns to match their decor and style.The base price of the RainOne packages — which includes a 30Mbps fixed-5G connection and two 4G SIM cards — has been increased from R559 to R595.

Increasing the fixed-5G speed to 60Mbps will still cost R200, which means the previous price of R759 for that package has been bumped to R795. Opting for the 100Mbps package will add R400 to the base price, working out to R995 instead of the previous R959.

On a percentage basis, the price difference of R36 on the packages ranges between 3.8% and 6.4%. The biggest difference is on the entry-level package. The price of increasing the data and voice minutes allocated to the two included 4G SIMs has also remained R75 for each “level”.Uncapped 5G Home package speed (fixed)

