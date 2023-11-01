Rain presents the101 5G smart router

With the arrival of the101, your home router can now take pride of place in your home, whether that’s on your counter or mounted on the window or wall.Connect with colour the101 is the world’s best dressed router. When you order rainone, you pick a set of two 101 skins. With a choice of 10 colours, there’s a set to match every decor style.
The first collection is inspired by South Africa’s vibrant culture. Each is made from a unique, modern material. They’re free and easy to stick on and peel off.Now with a touchscreen display, the101 5G router can do smart new things.Simply scan to join your 5G home wifi, without having to type in long, complicated passwords.Just tap the touchscreen display to run a speed test.Find the best position for your 5G smart router with the 5G signal strength indicator on your touchscreen display.
