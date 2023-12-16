rAge: From a Gaming Expo to an Esports Event

For many years, any member of the multitude of geek/nerd communities knew that in order to meet “your people” you had to attend rAge. rAge, as it was once known, was the highlight of the year for gamers, cosplayers, boardgame players, artists and others. It was a way to get eyes on some of the latest games and a chance to shop for merchandise, art, and those candied nuts everybody seems to love so much. In recent years however, rAge has become something else.

We know the pandemic changed things, but rAge hasn’t felt like it did since before the pandemic locked us in our homes. Starting with games, rAge hasn’t been a way to play or see new games for many years now. The last game we here at Hypertext got an early look at while at rAge was Ghost Recon Wildlands which launched in 2017. Instead, rAge is now a way to play esports titles or AAA titles that are months old on consoles and PCs. For some this may be adequate, but we miss the lines to get a glimpse at God of War or the latest Skyrim re-release. Granted, this is likely due to the way the games industry has evolved over the year





