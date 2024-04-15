Rafa Nadal's Possible Return to Action in Barcelona

Rafa Nadal could return to action this week in Barcelona and play just his second event of an injury-hit season and while the Spaniard lacks match practice Stefanos Tsitsipas said it would be no surprise to see him battling for the title in the final.
The 22-times Grand Slam champion looked set to make another comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters this month but withdrew days before the start of the claycourt tournament, saying his body would not allow him to play. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Rafa in the final of Barcelona, because that’s something he has done over and over again for years and years,” Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo title for a third time on Sunday, told reporters.
“Whether he’s playing now at, let’s say, later stages of his career or the ones before, what he has now that he didn’t before is experience, and he for sure knows ways to win points and to prevail more in economy mode than before.”
Rafa Nadal Barcelona Injury Match Practice Stefanos Tsitsipas Title Final
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »