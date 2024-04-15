RAF and its chair and CEO avoid contempt of court

RAF and its chair and CEO avoided being declared in contempt of court .The financially distressed Road Accident Fund , which has a backlog of 321 000 claims, and its chair and CEO have avoided being declared to be in contempt of a high court order for refusing to accept the lodgement of a claim by a vehicle accident victim.
Judge Siwendu further issued an interim order requiring the RAF, Msibi and Letsoalo to file affidavits by no later than 08:00 the following day on why an order should not be made on a final basis:Imposing a fine, as deemed appropriate by the court, on the RAF, Msibi and Letsoalo; Mapheto said that instead of the RAF accepting lodgement of the claim, he received a call from another person from the fund, who indicated the RAF would not accept it and would consequently instruct its attorneys to rescind the court order.
He said the court orders under consideration were only brought to his attention late in the evening on 4 April 2024, and Msibi was only made aware of their existence on 5 April 2024.He stressed that the order must have been served on or brought to the notice of the contemnor, but neither he nor Msibi were party to the proceedings before Judge Wanless, and the order of Judge Wanless was not served on either of them.
RAF Chair CEO Contempt Of Court Claim Backlog Court Order Costs
