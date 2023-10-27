Radebe ‘not sure’ if Johnson will succeed at Chiefs

“I don’t know. To be honest, I’m not sure anymore. This is a big brand, Kaizer Chiefs,@ says Radebe.Johnson, who was originally appointed as head of youth development, was appointed as the Chiefs interim coach after the club sacked Molefi Ntseki on Monday following a string of poor results.
Radebe, who played for Chiefs between 1989 to 1994 before moving to England to play for Leeds United, says coaching a big team like Amakhosi comes with a lot of responsibility and the ability to get results.
Radebe was one of the people who weren’t happy with Ntseki’s appointment, but says he was hoping that the former Bafana Bafana coach would prove him wrong. “It’s a pity, especially as a coach, you’re being judged by results. And obviously results haven’t been coming. I think coaching a big club like Kaizer Chiefs comes with a lot of expectations, it doesn’t matter whether you want to build or how much time you need to get the club to the level where everybody can be happy,” said the former Bafana Bafana captain. headtopics.com
“But it is hard and unfortunately it’s what happens in a game of football. You learn, but surely it’s a big disappointment because you don’t want to see inconsistency in the team especially when you bring a coach like that. It takes a while to steady the team.”With Johnson having taken over the club as coach on interim-basis, Radebe is still uncertain whether the former Al Ahly assistant will be able to help the club get to their best.
"I don't know. To be honest, I'm not sure anymore. This is a big brand, Kaizer Chiefs. There are lots of expectations for the club and I think everybody knows. It's a massive club that needs a big push. It needs character and attitude to get back to that level again," he concluded.