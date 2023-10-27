Racing tip: Melech could rule Charity Mile

Melech has the Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile as one of his goals for the season and could provide some value for bettors at Turffontein tomorrow. Picture: JC Photographics

Even top jockeys have admitted they bear that extra burden, knowing that if they can eke that little bit extra from their mounts, a placed finish will add to the bonus that charity will earn.ALSO READ:However, there will still be 16 runners contesting this R1-million Grade 2 race over 1600m on the Turffontein Standside track and almost any one of them can win. For bettors there is a R1- million Pick 6 carryover with the pool likely to reach R5 million so there is big money to be won.

For Melech, this is one of his main missions for the season and while he did not impress all that much in his comeback run when a 2.95-length fourth to Atticus Finch, he was found to be blowing post-race so was clearly in need of the run.He carries just 53.5kg, has Muzi Yeni up and could be good value at around 16-1. headtopics.com

Last year’s winning jockey Gavin Lerena has opted to go with Puerto Manzano who will surely be his Summer Cup ride but trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren has engaged S’manga Khumalo and a third successive win for this six-year-old gelding is not beyond the realms of possibility.

“He’s very, very well,” assistant trainer James Crawford said yesterday. “Although this race is not my main goal, on work and wellbeing he is capable of winning.ALSO READ:

