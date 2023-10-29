Rachel Kolisi in Tears As Siya Kolisi Lifts RWC Trophy, SA Moved by Bokke Captain’s Supportive Wife

Siya Kolisi became the first captain to lead his country's team to a Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory twice

The nation celebrated the Springboks' win over the All Blacks, and many people's attention turned to Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel Kolisi Netizens took to social media to express how happy they were to see Rachel Kolisi rally behind the Springboks captainof the Springboks. The rugby player's wife, Rachel Kolisi, had many eyes on her as she reacted to seeing Siya Kolisi lift the RWC trophy.

Rachel Kolisi was full of emotion as she watched her hubby Siya Kolisi with the RWC 2023 trophy, and Mzansi loved seeing her support. Image: Getty Images/ David Ramos/ Instagram / @rachelkolisiSiya and Rachel Kolisi are one of the most beloved couples in South Africa. People were beaming as they saw emotions run high for Rachel Kolisi when thewho admired how much Rachel stands behind Siya Kolisi. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi Hopes Springboks Win Will Lift Spirits Amid Economic Strain in South AfricaSiya Kolisi's message after the Springboks' 2023 RWC triumph reveals the cup's significance for South Africa. The captain hopes the win uplifts the nation's spirit. Read more ⮕

‘A miracle’- Rachel Kolisi and kids celebrate World Cup win with SiyaRachel and the kids will on Sunday leave France to return 'home' to SA. Read more ⮕

Watch: Rachel Kolisi in tears as Siya lifts the trophyWhen your bae lifted the World Cup trophy - Rachel Kolisi was engulfed by emotion and tears as Siya Kolisi lifted the trophy. Read more ⮕

Rachel Kolisi Shares Sweet Reunion Video As Siya’s Siblings Arrive in Paris After Months ApartRachel Kolisi shared a video of Siya Kolisi's siblings finally arrving in Paris after months of seperation. The Springbok Captain wife shared the sweet moment. Read more ⮕

'My son's talent united our family': Siya Kolisi's dad recalls fond memories'My son's talent united our family': Siya Kolisi's dad recalls fond memories Read more ⮕

Siya Kolisi is our own Babe RuthAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕