R93m: Zizi Kodwa welcomes the Springboks RWC bonuses

“World Rugby does not give prize money for the trophy, but we have win bonuses we planned four years in advance and they are taken care of by that,” Alexander was quoted as saying.Thousands of South Africans braved cold, wet weather to greet the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks when they arrived in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday to honour the Springboks’ victory. “I know that many of us want to have a holiday now to celebrate.

