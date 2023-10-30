R8 Million PPE contract nullified due to irregularities

In a significant development, the Special Tribunal has nullified an R8 million contract for personal protective equipment (PPE) that was awarded to Ecko Green by the Department of Transport in 2020.

This contract was intended to supply the taxi industry with essential PPE. The decision came following a successful application by the SIU.

"An investigation by the SIU revealed that Ecko Green was not registered on the government's Central Supplier Database (CSD) when it was awarded the contract. Ecko Green edited details of another company on CSD in April 2020 for the purpose of submitting bid documents to the department.

"The Special Tribunal ruled that the procurement process that led to the awarding of the contract to Ecko Green is declared irregular and unlawful. Ecko Green was awarded a PPE contract despite not being on the department's supplier database and its name was given to the department by a senior SANTACO official."

The company was ordered to pay the department R1 701 000 plus interest, within 30 days from the date of the order.

Judge Lebogang Modiba, presiding over the Special Tribunal, pointed out that Ecko Green’s failure to disclose its relationship with Buthelezi and the associated conflict of interest would have led to the company’s exclusion from the bidding process.