R31k sneakers & horses: Life on an AFL star

An AFL star is living life in the most lavish of fashion with his R31 000 sneakers, luxury resorts, spending time with horses and much more!

There are various aspects to a footballer's work life and in that way most players are similar. However, what sets Attiyat Allah apart is the way he chooses to spend his downtime. For starters, he seems to take pride in being stylish in whatever he does. It's as they say: when you look good, you feel good.

And the defender, like anybody else would, certainly looks good in his Louis Vuitton leather trainers. It's a stylish shoe and along with the level of quality you would except from the brand, the name is all over the shoe so it would be the first thing that people lay their eyes upon! headtopics.com

That quality and immediate status boost, however, comes at a price — quite a steep one at that. According to Vestiare Collective, it would cost you around R31 000.The grandeur of the Moroccan star does not end there. If you think of exotic getaways or fun days at the beach, the full-back has done it all! Attiyat Allah was also a part of the Moroccan national team that became the first African side to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.

While there, he also stumbled upon the opportunity to meet and take a photo with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

AFL Couples: Al Ahly star takes romance to next levelAFL Couples: Al Ahly star takes romance to next level Read more ⮕

AFL: African giants confident of win amid controversial build-upAFL: African giants confident of win amid controversial build-up Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Rulani Mokwena Turns to God for AFL Semi-Final Match With Al-AhlyMamelodi Sundowns' coach Rulani Mokwena prayed to God to heal Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro so they can play duirng their semi-final clash with Al-Ahly. Read more ⮕

New AFL 'dispute' breaks out between CAF & African giantsNew AFL 'dispute' breaks out between CAF & African giants Read more ⮕

AFL: Why big changes to Downs vs Ahly were made 'revealed'AFL: Why big changes to Downs vs Ahly were made 'revealed' Read more ⮕

Al Ahly Confirm Blow Ahead Of Sundowns AFL ClashAl Ahly Confirm Blow Ahead Of Sundowns AFL Clash Read more ⮕