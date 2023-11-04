Quinton de Kock to Retire from 50-Over Cricket After 2023 World Cup

Quinton de Kock has confirmed that the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be his last appearance in a Proteas shirt. Despite being approached about a possible u-turn, de Kock remains firm in his decision. He believes that there are talented young players who will take his place after he leaves.

