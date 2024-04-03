26-year-old Chef Tunda Kavuna shares her quick and easy chicken roulade recipe. Prepare the filling by frying garlic, onion, and seasoning. Add mushrooms and baby spinach. Lay out flattened chicken pieces, spoon filling, roll, and tie with twine.

Season, bake for 30 minutes, and slice into portions. Serve with salad or roasted veggies.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quick and easy eggplant and sausage calzonesWrapped in a golden, crispy crust, each calzone is a delightful pocket of aromatic herbs, melted cheese, and a hearty filling.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Recipe of the day: Quick and easy 2-minute noodle pattiesIf you have 2-minute noodles in your pantry cupboard, these flavourful 2-minute noodle patties will make the perfect Friday night dinner.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Quick and easy Easter recipe that the kids will love!Take two classic treats and turn them into the ultimate Easter delight: Mini Hot Cross Bun Doughnuts.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Recipe of the day: Quick and easy no-knead hot cross bunsInternational cook book author, Nagi Maehashi shared a no-knead hot cross bun recipe you can make at home this Easter Weekend.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

'Ferrari seem very quick': Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix'Ferrari seem very quick': Verstappen on pole ahead of Sainz at Australian Grand Prix

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Politicians promising quick end to load-shedding are lyingEnergy analyst Professor Hartmut Winkler says no political party in South Africa has a credible solution to end load-shedding

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »