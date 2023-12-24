Queen Elizabeth II was concerned about dying in Scotland, says Princess Anne

In a new documentary, Princess Anne shares that Queen Elizabeth II was concerned about dying in Scotland as it would make arranging her funeral 'more difficult'. Queen Elizabeth II was persuaded to step back from making decisions about her own funeral after mentioning that it would be 'more difficult' if she died in Scotland, her daughter told a forthcoming documentary.

The UK's longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 at her remote Scottish Highland retreat at Balmoral on 8 September 2022. In a new documentary to be broadcast on 26 December in the UK, Princess Anne recounts how her mother was mindful of causing added issues for those arranging her funeral if she died at the estate. 'I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral,' Anne says in the programme, according to extracts released in advanc





