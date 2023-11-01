HEAD TOPICS

Quanabi can snatch another Polytrack win

TheCitizen_News1 min.

Quanabi needed more than a year to record her second career win.

And while they are able to do that, it often instils confidence in a racehorse and sees them get back on a winning trail. That seems to be the case with Quanabi, who needed 14 tries and more than a year to record her second career win but now that she has, she can quickly follow up in Race 6 on the Polytrack at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Wednesday, in a MR 64 Handicap for fillies and mares over 1400m.Quanabi’s merit rating had dropped 15 points prior to her recent success.

South Africa Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: WATCH: ‘We did it Glammy!’ – Kairo Forbes celebrates SASMA winAward-winning influencer, Kairo Forbes, is overjoyed following her South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) win
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: How to explore all your career options - and win a chance to go to GermanyHow to explore all your career options - and win a chance to go to Germany
Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Homecoming: 'We love you Siya': Springboks receive hero's welcome after historic winWATCH | Homecoming: 'We love you Siya': Springboks receive hero's welcome after historic win
Source: News24 | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Messi Makes Big Haaland Admission After Ballon d'Or WinMessi Makes Big Haaland Admission After Ballon d'Or Win
Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Afghanistan clinches 3rd victory in ICC Cricket World Cup in India - SABC NewsAfghanistan have secured their third win in the ICC's Cricket World Cup in India.
Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THESANEWS: BREAKING: Springboks earn the nation a public holiday! Here’s when…Cyril Ramaphosa has stuck to his promise and granted the entire nation a public holiday in celebration of the Springboks Rugby World Cup win.
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »