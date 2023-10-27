QNET Marks 25 Years of Excellence with Innovative Product Launches and a Green Vision

Take control of end-of-year stressJOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 27 October 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- As QNET, the global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct-selling company celebrates a remarkable 25th year journey, South Africa stands a testament to the brand’s transformative impact. The milestone event brought together a staggering 20,000 attendees from over 20 countries for two back-to-back conventions in September 2023.

In line with the company’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and reducing its environmental impact, QNET launched two standout products at the anniversary conventions. Introducing the advanced, an enhanced version of the company’s bestselling HomePure Nova 9-stage water filtration system, which promises improved hydration and fortified antioxidant benefits in your drinking water.

The five-day conventions provided a valuable platform for QNET’s customers and distributors to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic product demonstrations. Attendees also benefited from business-building training sessions, learning opportunities from accomplished distributors, and insights into industry knowledge. The events were further enlivened by guest appearances from Bollywood celebrities and performances by international entertainers. headtopics.com

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, QNET implemented several eco-conscious initiatives during the conventions to reduce carbon footprint. From partnering with environmentally responsible vendors for booth constructions, eliminating single-use plastics, minimising printed materials through digital alternatives like QR Codes, to distributing purchases in reusable bags made from eco-friendly materials, every facet of the event embodied sustainability.

Additionally, in a further step towards environmental stewardship, QNET has pledged to plant 2,500 trees in Malaysia, to offset the event’s carbon footprint. This comes at a time where all the world key players are coming together to offer sustainable solution in the growing efforts toward climate action. headtopics.com

