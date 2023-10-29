PYA disappointed at NSFAS board for failing to combat corruption

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC)-aligned Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) has expressed disappointment at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board for failing to combat corruption.

It also said the misappropriation of funds represents a betrayal of many who turned to the scheme to fulfil their aspirations. NSFAS has been in the crosshairs of the Special Investigating Unit, which is probing it for maladministration and financial mismanagement.

This past week, officials at NSFAS announced that its CEO Andile Nongogo has been dismissed due to allegations of corruption. It's believed he was fired due to links he has with a company the financial body awarded a contract to.The Youth Alliance – which is made up of the ANC Youth League, South African Students Congress (Sasco), and the Young Communist League said both the board and the entire executive at NSFAS must be fired. headtopics.com

It said this is due to prolonged inaction and a lack of decisive leadership that’s allowed NSFAS to “falter” on its mission, thus placing the future of many in jeopardy. The PYA said while it's calling for a complete overhaul of NSFAS, it will also continue with its quest for free education for all, which will see it embarking on a march in the coming months.

