Putin Pardons Man Involved in Killing of Journalist Anna Politkovskaya

RBC reports that President Vladimir Putin has pardoned one of the men involved in the 2006 killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, who was initially a prisoner, has now been pardoned and works as a freelance military man. There are doubts about his involvement in the murder.

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SATODAYNEWS: Putin's Press Conference to Be Combined With 'Direct Line' Q&A Session This YearSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Putin, Erdogan and Raisi make visits in Central AsiaRussian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday, while Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Uzbekistan.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Putin Arrives in Astana to Hold Talks With President of KazakhstanSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Putin goes to Kazakhstan to see whether it has become Washington's puppetSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

ITNEWSAFRİCA: Is the Removal of the Block Feature Threatening Marginalized Groups?Anna Collard, the Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, stresses about the potential harm of the Block feature.

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Naledi Pandor Calls for Benjamin Netanyahu’s Arrest, South Africans Hit Back: “What About Putin?”The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »