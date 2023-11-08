HEAD TOPICS

Putin Pardons Man Involved in Killing of Journalist Anna Politkovskaya

President Vladimir Putin has pardoned Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, one of the men involved in the 2006 killing of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Khadzhikurbanov, who was initially a prisoner, now works as a freelance military man. Doubts remain about his involvement in the murder.

