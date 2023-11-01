‘Pure nonsense’: Exclusion of smaller towns from Springboks tour slammed

There have been some complaints about smaller towns and certain areas missing out on seeing the Webb Ellis Cup as Springboks embark on a trophy tour on Thursday, 2 November. The Springboks will kick off their tour with Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. They will then proceed to Cape Town on Friday and also visit Durban on Saturday, 4 November.president Mark Alexander highlighted that the Springbok tour’s purpose was to reach as many people as possible within the limited timeframe before the squad disperses.

The five largest population centres in the country – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria – have been given priority to provide the maximum number of people with the opportunity to welcome the team.

Furthermore, the significance of the Eastern Cape in the history, development, and future of black rugby was acknowledged, leading to a visit to Buffalo City on a non-working day to enable individuals from the region to be part of the celebration.Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is among those who expressed their unhappiness over the exclusion of smaller towns.

“This is pure nonsense, Gauteng get 3 visits by the Boks whilst other provinces get no visit. What message is this sending out to these neglected provinces, this is a national team not a franchise team. Pls reconsider the touring schedule,” he tweeted.

This is pure nonsense, Gauteng get 3 visits by the Boks whilst other provinces get no visit. What message is this sending out to these neglected provinces, this is a national team not a franchise team. Pls reconsider the touring schedule.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Ramaphosa declares 15 December a public holiday to celebrate Springboks victoryPresident Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on a number of issues, including the Springboks' victory and Cricket World Cup.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Springboks score SA a public holiday…in DecemberAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: RWC: Springboks’ Documentary ‘Chasing the Sun 2’ Confirmed for 2024, Mzansi Amped: “We Can’t Wait”South African Rugby fans are celebrating following the announcement that 'Chasing The Sun 2' is coming next year. The news was received with joy on social media.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Springboks RWC: Mama Joy Returns From France to Cheering Airport Crowd, TikTok Video TrendsSouth African sport superfan Mama Joy Chauke landed at OR Tambo International Airport after her adventures at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Thuso Mbedu Celebrates Springboks RWC Win by Trolling USA, SA Cautions Her: “They Will Deport You”Hollywood-based actress Thuso Mbedu hilariously got warned by Mzansi for rubbing the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win on the Americans faces who are hosting her.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: R93m: Zizi Kodwa welcomes the Springboks RWC bonusesR93 million? South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa praised the SA Rugby for arranging the Springboks bonuses.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »