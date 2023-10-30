The pup headspace – a state of mindfulness relaxation — has also been associated with therapeutic benefits. that includes various expressions of unconventional or non-traditional sexual desires. This encompasses a wide array of practices, including power dynamics, intense sensations/stimuli, role-playing and more.We are researchers within nutrition and health research with a focus on diverse gender and sexualities.

We recruited 17 self-identifying gay, bisexual, transgender and queer men who are pups across Canada. They attended three workshops and each of them created a cellphilm in which they talked about being a pup and how their body image is shaped in the pup community. within kink communities and gay BDSM and leather subculture. Alongside the sexual component, pup play is viewed by many to be a Pups often wear pup gear like collars and pup masks or hoods.

However, many participants also felt pup communities were spaces where dominant ideas about men's body standards and masculinity were changed, lessened or lacking altogether. As another participant noted,"body image doesn’t really matter in the pup community, and that's sort of the point. Just be a puppy.". Participants reflected on how the process of becoming a pup helped them change their feelings about their bodies and overcome body image concerns. headtopics.com

One participant noted,"…while I've got the mask on and I’m at the events, I don’t tend to think about it. But soon as the mask comes off then I start to think about my body-image issues again." Our study sheds light on the positive aspects of the pup community as a social and accepting space, where identifying as a pup represents a sign of resilience and defiance against social norms.

Participants felt inspired to create their cellphilms and saw them as powerful tools for activism. They aimed to inform the public about pup play and break the stigma surrounding it., and others travelled to the United States and Europe to showcase their cellphilms and share their experiences. In collaboration with the participants, we organised community screening events (one in Montreal and an headtopics.com

