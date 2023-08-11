PUMA's Palermo Sneakers Make Waves in South Africa

PUMA's classic Palermo sneaker arrives on the streets of South Africa where local creators are styling the sneaker's vibrant colour schemes and mix of suede and leather with football jerseys to channel a modern terrace aesthetic. The Palermo sneakers have made waves in the South African sneaker world, with their eye-catching colourways and mix of materials. Originally part of a series paying homage to famous European cities, the Palermo has become a favorite among local creators.





