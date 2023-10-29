Pulling a Faf? Cheslin and Bongi don undies during RWC celebrations [watch]

Faf de Klerk is one of the Springboks’ most influential players …so much so that his own teammates, Bongi Mbonambi and Cheslin Kolbe, have taken a page out of his book.

The trio of players were seen parading around their changing room in their proudly South African undies following their Rugby World Cup win. The Boks beat New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 on Saturday night to become the first country to win four World Cup titles.On social media, Faf de Klerk’s underwear became a trending topic.

As he did in 2019, the pint-sized star pranced around the changing room in his SA flag undies – even greeting guests likeBut Faf wasn’t the only one to don itsy-bitsy underwear. Bongi Mbonambi wore a similar look, while Cheslin Kolbe wore undies with a Springbok print.Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of the Rugby World Cup seemingly trolled Faf de Klerk by posting a pic of him in his underwear in both 2019 and 2023.“Washed in the tears of English men,” commented one fan. headtopics.com

