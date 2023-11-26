Public Servants Association Disappointed with Delay in Retirement System Implementation

The Public Servants Association expresses disappointment with the delay in the implementation of the two-pot retirement system. The National Treasury recommended a one-year delay to allow time for administrative system preparation. The industry has very little time to comply as the Draft Revenue Administration and Pension Laws Amendment Bill is not yet signed into law. The reasons for the delay are the same as last year, leading to a new implementation date of March 2025.





