PSL all-time top scorer chase heats up

Grobler was om target yet again on Wednesday night in the 3-2 win over TS Galaxy for his sixth goal in the last five games.The overall haul for the 35-year-old is now at 107 goals, the same as Shalulile who has missed the last five games for Sundowns due to an ankle injury.Nomvete last played topflight football at AmaZulu where he scored the last of his 123 goals against Bloemfontein Celtic in December 2018.

The other two players behind Nomvete on the all-time scoring have also since retired in Mabhuti Khenyeza (110 goals) and Daniel Mudau (108 goals) while the other ‘centurions’ Tico-Tico (104) and Collins Mbesuma (103) have also hung their boots.

Goals under consideration in this list were scored in the modern day PSL era effective from August 1996 which drowns the other 72 that Mudau scored and two for Tico-Tico. Grobler has another 20 league games to play with Matsatsantsa plus at least seven in the CAF Confederation Cup and Nedbank Cup.

Then with Shalulile, there are 22 league games remaining, CAF Champions League football, Nedbank Cup, and the African Football League final.

