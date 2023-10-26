PSG tops Group F after a thrilling victory against AC Milan

Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in lifting PSG to the top position in Champions League Group F by securing a 3-0 win against AC Milan. Image by Image by X (formerly Twitter) @PSG_English.Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in lifting PSG to the top position in Champions League Group F by securing a 3-0 win against AC Milan. Image by Image by X (formerly Twitter) @PSG_English.

Erling Haaland was back on the scoresheet as Manchester City won 3-1 away to Young Boys, and fellow British side Celtic drew 2-2 in Glasgow against Atletico Madrid.Goals from Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Kang-in Lee in Paris against Milan sent PSG to the top of the closely contested Group F with six points.

“We are very proud of our performance,” Kolo Muani said to Canal Plus. “Winning these games gives everyone confidence.”Newcastle came back to earth with a home defeat by Borussia Dortmund, which saw the Germans move above them into second place on head-to-head. It was a tight encounter, with Dortmund edging it thanks to a first-half goal from Felix Nmecha. headtopics.com

Newcastle nearly claimed a point in the closing stages of the match when Callum Wilson’s header struck the crossbar before a later Anthony Gordon chance was deflected onto the woodwork. Man City endured a frustrating first period on a plastic pitch in Bern, with Young Boys goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi producing several fine saves. Immediately after half-time, a stunning save from the Swiss ‘keeper saw the ball rebound off the crossbar and fall straight to Akanji.

However, hopes of an upset were extinguished when Haaland broke his five-game goal drought in the competition with a penalty in the 67th minute.After a Julian Alvarez goal was disallowed, the Norwegian striker produced a fine finish to round off a 3-1 win. “I am sorry, but this guy will score goals all his life, with the chances he is an incredible threat,” said City coach Pep Guardiola of Haaland. headtopics.com

