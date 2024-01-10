Proximity to Good Schools Influences Home Buyers' Choice of Location

For family home buyers, probably the most important factor in their choice of location is proximity to good schooling. Yet, says Mohammed Amra, Pam Golding Properties area principal in Durban and Port Shepstone/Margate, some eminently suitable centrally situated suburbs with access to reputable government and private schools are sometimes overlooked.

'Schools impact buyers' needs as they often opt to live in the suburbs close to top schools, and those with the means are generally willing to pay premium prices in a greater school district,” says Amra. Popular suburbs “Fortunately, in Durban, there is still sound value for money to be made, and as a result, we are experiencing an influx of young professionals seeking homes to buy. According to Lightstone statistics, young adult buyers (up to 35 years of age) comprised over a third of recent home buyers in Glenwood (33%), Umbilo (34%) and Morningside (36%





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.