Protests over service delivery disrupt areas in Limpopo

Protests over service delivery have brought some areas to a halt. Police warn against shutdown threats in Limpopo . Organisers invited “all churches, schools, businesses, community leaders, street vendors, political parties, law firms, communities and taxi associations” to participate in the demonstrations. Many of Polokwane ’s roads resembled a quiet Sunday morning, amid social media reports of no taxis or buses in the Seshego, Mankweng and Moletjie areas.

Taxis were waiting for their turn at the Extensions (Seshego) taxi rank, but not every operator was on duty. Fewer taxis than usual were operating, including around schools, and residents feared the uncertainty of travelling into town. The march had been “cancelled” and warned against “any anticipated illegal activities aimed at disrupting municipal and business operations within the city”. Therefore, Thursday, 04 April 2024, will proceed as a regular working day

