Protesters disrupt Sasol's AGM over greenhouse gas emissions

Sasol’s AGM was cancelled on Friday, 17 November, when a group of protesters stormed the stage in the meeting room where Sasol’s chair and directors were getting ready to address shareholders at the group’s headquarters in Johannesburg. Environmental grouping Extinction Rebellion confirmed to Moneyweb that it staged the protest at the AGM. Organiser of the event Malik Dasoo says the protest action was successful. “It was the first time an AGM in SA was disrupted in such a way.

Extinction Rebellion is concerned about Sasol's emissions of greenhouse gases. Dasoo says Sasol is not doing enough to reduce CO2 emissions and "has missed every single target" it has set for itsel





