Protesters demand reparations for apartheid crimes

Members of the Khulumani Support Group and the Galela Campaign have resumed their protest outside the Constitutional Court, demanding reparations for crimes committed during apartheid. Dozens of elderly people have been sleeping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. They are members of the Khulumani Support Group and the Galela Campaign who are demanding that they be paid reparations for damages suffered during apartheid.

The Department of Justice says the process of paying individual reparations, set up in 1995 through the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, has been finalised and the protesters do not qualify. About 50 elderly people have been sleeping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg since 2 November, demanding reparations for crimes committed during apartheid, The group, which includes members of the Khulumani Support Group and the Galela Campaign, says the government has not addressed its concerns. Some say they sustained injuries in confrontations with apartheid police and still have bullets in their bodies

