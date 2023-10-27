Despite numerous attempts by her family and friends including spiritual intervention at some point forcing her to quit, she has always found herself back on the cancer sticks. She is really worried about her failure to quit smoking.

It was her first time during this interview that Mercy heard of smoking alternatives or nicotine products used to assist those who wish to quit or reduce the smoking-related harm. The GSHR estimates the smoking prevalence in Zimbabwe to be at 753,835 current smokers with 9.1 percent of the smokers belonging to the adult population. 18.8 percent of men in Zimbabwe are currently smokers and 0.8 percent are women. 8372 people die each year due to tobacco smoking and Zimbabwe has one of the highest tobacco-related death rates in female smokers according to the 7th edition of the Tobacco Atlas Report which puts the tobacco-related death rate at 4.3 percent annually.

According to data, 53 percent of women who smoke daily continue to smoke daily during pregnancy and despite wanting to stop smoking, they encounter barriers such as continued smoking among social networks, lack of access to quit-smoking services, emotional stress (e.g. intimate partner violence), and pregnancy-related depression. headtopics.com

"Increased metabolism of nicotine during pregnancy may not allow smoking cessation to be achieved in all pregnant women who smoke. Some experts have suggested the use of e-cigarettes to reduce smoking-related harm in pregnant women. For example, the UK Stop Smoking Services do not discourage the use of e-cigarettes during pregnancy and promote them as a safer alternative to smoking tobacco. This is in line with Cochrane reviews that show that e-cigarettes may help in quitting smoking.

