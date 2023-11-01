Proteas vs New Zealand: Watch live story

The Proteas have made one change with Kagiso Rabada replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. South Africa play with four quicks and Keshav Maharaj as the only frontline spin option. Aiden Markram’s part-time offies might get in on the act.South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

