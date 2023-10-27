Proteas summit World Cup table with thrilling victory over Pakistan

Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket for South Africa during their World Cup match against Pakistan on Friday. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
South African sports fans had their spirits raised even further, on the eve of the Rugby World Cup final, as the Proteas climbed to top spot in the opening round of theChasing 271 to win against the former champions, the Proteas nearly ran out of wickets but they managed to hold on, ultimately reaching a total of 271/9 with just 16 balls to spare.played an anchor role, as the Proteas line-up rallied around him while he racked up 91 runs off 93 balls.
Pakistan managed to recover, however, with captain Babar Azam making 50 runs. And after a successful review from the Proteas sent Azam packing, Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) combined in an 84-run stand for the sixth wicket.
The Proteas attack again struggled to shake off a persistent middle order – a growing concern in their camp – but they managed to slice off the tail without too much hassle, bowling out their opponents for 270 runs in the 47th over.With the victory, South Africa climbed to the top of the round-robin table, having won five of their six matches thus far in the opening round of competition at the
While they were equal on 10 points with India, however, and narrowly ahead on net run-rate, the unbeaten hosts held a game in hand, and they were looking to return to the summit of the table by winning their match against a struggling England side on Sunday.
The Proteas will next face New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday, in their quest to earn a place in the semi-finals.