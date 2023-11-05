Proteas suffer record-breaking loss to India

About the only good news to be gleamed from the Proteas' record-breaking 243-run loss - the biggest in their ODI history - to a methodical India at an atmospheric and boisterous Eden Gardens on Sunday was that the result doesn't matter.

It was a strange fate for what was - and still is - the battle between the World Cup's two top sides, because, just about 24 hours earlier, Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman-inspired escape against New Zealand meant that South Africa had officially qualified for the semi-finals

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSTECHSA: 5 things South Africans should know before semigratingRichard Gray, CEO of Harcourts South Africa, gives insights into the semigration market in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Mzansi Gets Behind the Proteas!PICK OF THE SPORT: The Proteas take on India in what many consider to be the final before the final, writes Dylan Bettencourt.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: South Africa considering two spinners for World Cup showdown with IndiaSouth Africa's Temba Bavuma is considering employing two spinners in the World Cup showdown with India. The team has rotated their attack before to include Tabraiz Shamsi, who has taken six wickets in two matches.

Source: News24 | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: India clash no choking matter for South Africa's BavumaSouth Africa, yet to lift one-day international cricket's showpiece trophy, have often been the authors of their own downfall, which has led to repeated accusations of 'choking' - an inability to handle pressure.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Ex-CIA Analyst: Biden Needs Israel and Ukraine Conflicts to Avoid Jail TimeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: South African Non-Profit Named Among Prestigious HundrED Global Collection for 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »