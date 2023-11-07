Proteas suffer heavy defeat against India in World Cup

If the Proteas are going to claim an elusive, maiden World Cup title, it's a pretty safe bet they will have to beat a seemingly invincible India along the way again - be it in a semi-final (which will require a whole host of other results to go against them) or the climax in Ahmedabad. Rob Walter's troops were comprehensively outplayed here at Eden Gardens, so much so that they slumped to a 243-run defeat, the heaviest in their 669-match ODI history.

As Walter wryly remarked afterwards,"the scoreboard will tell you everything you need to know" about the extent to which the South Africans were outplayed.

