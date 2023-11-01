Proteas hammer New Zealand to put one foot into the World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand had won the toss and put the Proteas in to bat but after a promising start the wheels came off for the Black Caps.Quinton de Kock punished them as he scored another World Cup ton and became the first man to go past 500 runs in the tournament.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 133 off just 118 balls, sharing a 200-run second wicket stand with De Kock.David Miller gave the Proteas a big finish with a belligerent 53 that helped lift South Africa to 357 for 4 in their 50 overs.

New Zealand suffered injuries in the field to both Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham which didn’t help their cause.In the chase early wickets from Marco Jansen left New Zealand under pressure and Keshav Maharaj destroyed the middle order.

New Zealand ended up sending out a lame Henry as the last batter with Glenn Phillips whacking a few boundaries but eventually holing out after striking 60.“They bowled well upfront,” said Van der Dussen.

“We had to work hard, Quinny played brilliantly and guided me. We batted together nicely, and we went big as the ball went softer. Wicket was one where if bowlers hit a length, there was something for them.

“Test match lengths were tough to manufacture shots to, we communicated that to the bowlers and, with bat, tried to push through. Quinny was reminding me to keep my shape, respect good balls. It’s tough to hit through the line right away. Miller and Co made it look easy at the backend. We were thinking about 300-320 as a score but sky is the limit with our middle order. Very pleased to win by a big marging, was an out-and-out team performance which was great.

