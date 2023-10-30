Proteas boosted by ‘inspirational’ Boks in quest for World Cup crown

Proteas bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates a wicket during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai on Friday. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Captain Temba Bavuma says the national men’s cricket team are taking motivation from other SA sides, including the Springboks and the Proteas women, as they target their maidenWell placed in the first-round standings, after picking up five wins from six games, the Proteas men also looked set to progress to theThe Boks, in particular, were inspirational after fighting to the end to win each of their playoff matches by just one point.

“I think all the momentum within our sport was also started by the women in the start of the year, them getting into the final. “There has been a bit of pressure for us as the Proteas to keep the momentum going. I think we’re doing well so far, but yeah, we’ll take the inspiration and motivation from all those performances from our other national teams. headtopics.com

Despite producing some dominant performances during the tournament, Bavuma felt their best cricket was still ahead of them. With three matches to play before the semi-finals, they were gearing up to face New Zealand next, in Pune on Wednesday.

"There's improvements that we're making. We haven't played our best game of cricket yet," the skipper said.

