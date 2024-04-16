Proposed Liquidation of Afristrat Faces Another Twist

The proposed liquidation of Ecsponent, the suspended JSE -listed company in which investors invested R2.3 billion in preference shares and was renamed Afristrat Investment Holdings, has taken another twist.
This resulted from Change The Conversation Digital , a former client that claimed it was owed R433 000 by Afristrat, launching a liquidation application that had been set down to be heard on 20 July 2023.Afristrat abandons planned voluntary liquidation application, for now However, Afristrat reported on Friday that CTCD’s application cannot be re-enrolled at this time because Dreyer’s application for leave to appeal the dismissal of her liquidation application takes precedence.Attempts to obtain comment from Afristrat CEO George Manyere on why the company had given notice of its intention to oppose Dreyer’s leave to appeal application when Afristrat also plans to apply for the company’s liquidation were unsuccessful.
“Applying that test, I am of the view that the applicant has failed to discharge her onus of proving a misapplication or wastage of assets,” he said.Dreyer told Moneyweb last week Judge Ally erred in not finding that sufficient grounds existed within the papers submitted in her application for it to be “just and equitable” to wind up Afristrat.
