Proposed Liquidation of Afristrat Faces Another Twist

The proposed liquidation of Ecsponent, the suspended JSE -listed company in which investors invested R2.3 billion in preference shares and was renamed Afristrat Investment Holdings, has taken another twist.

This resulted from Change The Conversation Digital , a former client that claimed it was owed R433 000 by Afristrat, launching a liquidation application that had been set down to be heard on 20 July 2023.Afristrat abandons planned voluntary liquidation application, for now However, Afristrat reported on Friday that CTCD’s application cannot be re-enrolled at this time because Dreyer’s application for leave to appeal the dismissal of her liquidation application takes precedence.Attempts to obtain comment from Afristrat CEO George Manyere on why the company had given notice of its intention to oppose Dreyer’s leave to appeal application when Afristrat also plans to apply for the company’s liquidation were unsuccessful.

“Applying that test, I am of the view that the applicant has failed to discharge her onus of proving a misapplication or wastage of assets,” he said.Dreyer told Moneyweb last week Judge Ally erred in not finding that sufficient grounds existed within the papers submitted in her application for it to be “just and equitable” to wind up Afristrat.

Afristrat Liquidation Shareholder JSE Appeal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Moneyweb / 🏆 5. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polling their weight — the mini-parties on executions, backdoor deals and the liquidation of the bourgeoisieWith unknown parties having such widely differing ideals and plans, a few explanatory notes are necessary.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Electronics group Ellies headed for liquidationElectronics group Ellies headed for liquidation

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Ellies is deadEllies’ business rescue practitioners are placing the company into liquidation.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Ellies applies for liquidationRescue practitioners say there is no prospect of it being rescued.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Court orders final liquidation of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg's companyCourt orders final liquidation of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg's company

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) in South Africa: A Long Way to GoThe proposed NHI in South Africa is not the right solution for the country's healthcare system in its current form. Major players in the medical field have expressed doubts about the government's plan. The system is unequal, with the majority relying on state healthcare and only a small percentage able to afford private care. While the NHI aims to bridge this gap, it is not yet ready to be implemented.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »