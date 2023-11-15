Proposed legislation burdens global employers in South Africa

The proposed legislation will add an administrative burden on global employers, making South African labour resources less attractive, says an expert. The proposal to have all employers, regardless of whether they are resident or foreign, deduct employees’ tax has been slated as “impractical and unworkable”.

National Treasury has conceded and changed the wording to only require foreign employers conducting business through a permanent establishment in South Africa to withhold pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax. In the July Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, Treasury wanted to level the playing field between resident and non-resident employers by introducing the requirement that foreign employers be registered as employers in SA and withhold PAYE when employing SA tax residents. However, several tax experts commented on the practical implications for foreign employers and the ability of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to implement the requiremen

