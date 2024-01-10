The promoters and directors of Mirror Trading International could face criminal prosecution and significant civil penalties, Barnard Incorporated Attorneys senior associate Pieter Walters has told MyBroadband. “The liquidators of MTI can proceed to open a case with the relevant investigative authorities pending appeal proceedings,” Walters said. Mirror Trading International (MTI) was a Bitcoin-based network marketing scam that began in South Africa in 2019 and drew in members worldwide.

It promised to grow members’ Bitcoin with monthly yields averaging 10% and offered a way for participants to earn substantial bonuses by recruiting more people into the scheme.Former MTI referral programme head and 50% shareholder Clynton Marks has applied twice to appeal the ruling. Neither application was granted. It remains to be seen if further appeals will be filed. “Appeal proceedings will not prevent the National Prosecuting Authority from investigating the matter,” Walters sai





