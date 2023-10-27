PROFILE: Rassie Erasmus the Springboks puppet master who divides opinion

describes himself in his biography as “a quiet, uncomplicated person” and far from the extrovert many perceive him to be.The 50-year-old is certainly someone who divides opinion, with his supporters as forthright in their defence of him as those in the opposing camp are in venting their spleen.

He surprised almost everybody in picking half-back partnership Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach ahead of the more conservative Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk. World Rugby banned him for 12 months after he savaged referee Nic Berry in the first Test with the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Erasmus and Nienaber – who moved up to become head coach after the 2019 World Cup – appear polar opposites, the latter the straight man in a comedy double act, the former the charismatic scene stealer. headtopics.com

“South Africa has a lot of problems and we started talking about how rugby shouldn’t be something that puts pressure on you.“Hope is not talking about hope and saying hope and tweeting a good tweet about hope, hope is when you play well.”Erasmus insists in his biography “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby”, the real him is far removed from the one that piques his many detractors.

