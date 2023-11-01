HEAD TOPICS

Product Business Analyst - Gauteng Pretoria CBD

– Analyse product and business’ requirements and validate and translate these into clear and effectiverequirement specifications, for each impacted development area. – In collaboration with project and testing teams, oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

– Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable, and sustainable and solve complex business problems. – Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

– Use scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification and anticipated processes. – Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

